1401 Wedgewood Court

Location

1401 Wedgewood Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

Renovated Townhome in excellent location! Sandy Springs address with easy access to 400, Historic Roswell and just a short walk to the Chattahoochee River! This rental is move-in ready with new paint and hardwood style floors! The kitchen has brand new cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of storage space with large closets and both bedrooms have a full bath inside the bedroom-perfect for roommates. Awesome new stainless refrigerator! Fully wired for NOVA surround sound. Fantastic fenced courtyard area in back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have any available units?
1401 Wedgewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1401 Wedgewood Court have?
Some of 1401 Wedgewood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Wedgewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Wedgewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Wedgewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court offer parking?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have a pool?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Wedgewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Wedgewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Wedgewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

