1401 Wedgewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Renovated Townhome in excellent location! Sandy Springs address with easy access to 400, Historic Roswell and just a short walk to the Chattahoochee River! This rental is move-in ready with new paint and hardwood style floors! The kitchen has brand new cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of storage space with large closets and both bedrooms have a full bath inside the bedroom-perfect for roommates. Awesome new stainless refrigerator! Fully wired for NOVA surround sound. Fantastic fenced courtyard area in back!