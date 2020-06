Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEARLY BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF SANDY SPRINGS! THIS UPGRADED UNIT FEATURES GORGEOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ELEGANT ENTRY-WAY WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. THE KITCHEN OPENS UP TO THE DINING AND LIVING ROOM, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. SPACIOUS MASTER FEATURES WALK OUT BALCONY, A SITTING AREA FOR OFFICE, HIS-N-HERS CLOSETS AND MUCH MORE. GATED COMMUNITY CONVENIENT TO GA-400, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. THIS UNIT HAS ALL YOU NEED AT A GREAT PRICE!