134 W Wieuca Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator game room parking

Luxury Lock and go living. Walk to Chastain Park, Sprouts, Starbucks and much more. Bright and open spaces and exceptional details, including an elevator to access all floors with ease. Entertaining is a breeze with the chefs kitchen, sweeping views of the gathering room connected to the sunroom and deck. A large second floor owner's suite offers dual walk in closets, dual vanities, large walk in shower and soaking tub. The top floor offers guest bedroom with full bath, spacious bonus room. Terrace level has office space, game room with full bath. Gated Community.