Sandy Springs, GA
134 W Wieuca Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

134 W Wieuca Road

134 West Wieuca Road Northeast · (404) 217-6764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sandy Springs
Location

134 West Wieuca Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
Luxury Lock and go living. Walk to Chastain Park, Sprouts, Starbucks and much more. Bright and open spaces and exceptional details, including an elevator to access all floors with ease. Entertaining is a breeze with the chefs kitchen, sweeping views of the gathering room connected to the sunroom and deck. A large second floor owner's suite offers dual walk in closets, dual vanities, large walk in shower and soaking tub. The top floor offers guest bedroom with full bath, spacious bonus room. Terrace level has office space, game room with full bath. Gated Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W Wieuca Road have any available units?
134 W Wieuca Road has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 W Wieuca Road have?
Some of 134 W Wieuca Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W Wieuca Road currently offering any rent specials?
134 W Wieuca Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W Wieuca Road pet-friendly?
No, 134 W Wieuca Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road offer parking?
Yes, 134 W Wieuca Road does offer parking.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 W Wieuca Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road have a pool?
No, 134 W Wieuca Road does not have a pool.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road have accessible units?
No, 134 W Wieuca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W Wieuca Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 W Wieuca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 W Wieuca Road does not have units with air conditioning.
