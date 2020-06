Amenities

Spacious 3 bed/3.5 bath brick townhouse located in the heart of Sandy Springs. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite open to spacious family room with built ins and fireplace. Family room opens to large deck* Upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closets. 2 car garage with ample space for storage. Private lower level bedroom great for guests! Live near parks, Sandy Springs Art Center, and Shopping!