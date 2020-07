Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Meticulously maintained Townhome in Sandy Springs gated community! Hardwood floors throughout main level,chef's kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom on main, can be 2nd master. Beautifully landscaped fenced backyard. Oversized master suite with built-in his and hers closets. Two additional bedrooms, loft area, bathroom and laundry room finish out the upstairs. Close to shopping, 400 and 285, restaurants and Pill Hill.