Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1104 Old Hammond Chase

1104 Old Hammond Chase · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
1104 Old Hammond Chase - Property Id: 175903

Private, safe, quaint and quite 2 Bed, 2 Bath rental in Sandy Springs, tennis/pool community. Secure upper unit with no overhead tenants. 6 mins from GA 400, 4 short exits from Buckhead and the last stop on the MARTA North Station for easy access to the airport and Benz stadium. Recently renovated Master Bath, kitchen and dining room. Also includes bonus rooms such as a sky lite sunroom which can be used as an office, playroom or breakfast nook, as well as a separate laundry room. Includes ample parking. Water and sewer are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175903
Property Id 175903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have any available units?
1104 Old Hammond Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have?
Some of 1104 Old Hammond Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Old Hammond Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Old Hammond Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Old Hammond Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Old Hammond Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Old Hammond Chase offers parking.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Old Hammond Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Old Hammond Chase has a pool.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have accessible units?
No, 1104 Old Hammond Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Old Hammond Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Old Hammond Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Old Hammond Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

