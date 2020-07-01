Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

1104 Old Hammond Chase - Property Id: 175903



Private, safe, quaint and quite 2 Bed, 2 Bath rental in Sandy Springs, tennis/pool community. Secure upper unit with no overhead tenants. 6 mins from GA 400, 4 short exits from Buckhead and the last stop on the MARTA North Station for easy access to the airport and Benz stadium. Recently renovated Master Bath, kitchen and dining room. Also includes bonus rooms such as a sky lite sunroom which can be used as an office, playroom or breakfast nook, as well as a separate laundry room. Includes ample parking. Water and sewer are included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175903

Property Id 175903



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5374242)