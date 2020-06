Amenities

Available July 10th. Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs. The unit features an open floor plan with updated flooring throughout. Kitchen features black appliances and view of the family room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Incredible view off back patio. Water & Trash are included in the rent. Tenant will have access to the community pool, tennis courts, fitness facility, clubhouse and walking trails!