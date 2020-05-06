107 Abingdon Way NE

Amenities
Come see this amazing home today! - Location! Location! Location! Right in the heart of the Perimeter. This Sandy Springs condo is the largest floor-plan offered in The Oaks of Dunwoody. This spacious unit boasts tons of updates including a new staircase, new flooring throughout, new paint, new cabinets and granite in kitchen, bathroom vanities and tile work, and a brand new dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious Master Bedroom has plenty of room for a king-sized bed & furniture. Minutes from shopping, Marta, GA-400, I-285, I-75 & I-85. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Application can be done at www.dkrentals.net. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE4913253)