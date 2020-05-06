107 Abingdon Way NE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Come see this amazing home today! - Location! Location! Location! Right in the heart of the Perimeter. This Sandy Springs condo is the largest floor-plan offered in The Oaks of Dunwoody. This spacious unit boasts tons of updates including a new staircase, new flooring throughout, new paint, new cabinets and granite in kitchen, bathroom vanities and tile work, and a brand new dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious Master Bedroom has plenty of room for a king-sized bed & furniture. Minutes from shopping, Marta, GA-400, I-285, I-75 & I-85. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Application can be done at www.dkrentals.net. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4913253)