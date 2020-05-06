All apartments in Sandy Springs
107 Abingdon Way NE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

107 Abingdon Way NE

107 Abingdon Way · No Longer Available
Location

107 Abingdon Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Come see this amazing home today! - Location! Location! Location! Right in the heart of the Perimeter. This Sandy Springs condo is the largest floor-plan offered in The Oaks of Dunwoody. This spacious unit boasts tons of updates including a new staircase, new flooring throughout, new paint, new cabinets and granite in kitchen, bathroom vanities and tile work, and a brand new dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious Master Bedroom has plenty of room for a king-sized bed & furniture. Minutes from shopping, Marta, GA-400, I-285, I-75 & I-85. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Application can be done at www.dkrentals.net. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE4913253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have any available units?
107 Abingdon Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 107 Abingdon Way NE have?
Some of 107 Abingdon Way NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Abingdon Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
107 Abingdon Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Abingdon Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Abingdon Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE offer parking?
No, 107 Abingdon Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Abingdon Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 107 Abingdon Way NE has a pool.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have accessible units?
No, 107 Abingdon Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Abingdon Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Abingdon Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Abingdon Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
