Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated rental in Sandy Springs--beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless apps. Master bath has granite countertops as well and a gorgeous and huge shower. Unit has a larger area in the basement for storage. Great location--- walk to the hooch, and surrounding recreational activities. Three nice size bedrooms, ; private deck off kitchen.