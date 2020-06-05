All apartments in Sandy Springs
1027 Pearl Point

1027 Pearl Pt · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Pearl Pt, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful white brick townhome w/2 car garage. Hardwoods on main floor with sep. DR, kitchen, 1/2 bath, family room & eating area. FP w/gas starter. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite, counter bar area, and pantry. Master, second BR and laundry upstairs. Master has 2 walk in closets. Master bath w/double vanity, separate tub & shower. Lower level is complete w/full bath, closet, built in shelving, living area (could be third bedroom if needed). Storage cabinets galore in garage. Quiet gated community conveniently located near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, SunTrust Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Pearl Point have any available units?
1027 Pearl Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1027 Pearl Point have?
Some of 1027 Pearl Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Pearl Point currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Pearl Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Pearl Point pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Pearl Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1027 Pearl Point offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Pearl Point offers parking.
Does 1027 Pearl Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Pearl Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Pearl Point have a pool?
No, 1027 Pearl Point does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Pearl Point have accessible units?
No, 1027 Pearl Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Pearl Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Pearl Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Pearl Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Pearl Point does not have units with air conditioning.
