1027 Pearl Point

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful white brick townhome w/2 car garage. Hardwoods on main floor with sep. DR, kitchen, 1/2 bath, family room & eating area. FP w/gas starter. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite, counter bar area, and pantry. Master, second BR and laundry upstairs. Master has 2 walk in closets. Master bath w/double vanity, separate tub & shower. Lower level is complete w/full bath, closet, built in shelving, living area (could be third bedroom if needed). Storage cabinets galore in garage. Quiet gated community conveniently located near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, SunTrust Park.