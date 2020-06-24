101 Barrington Hills Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Condo!! A must see!! - We have a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo waiting for you to call home!!!! It's in a nice, quite community located in SANDY SPRINGS, GA.
Qualifications:
Must Make 3xs the rent NET PAY!!
No evictions within the past 2 years, if you do have an eviction over 2 years old it can not exceed the amount of $1000 that you owe.
No felonies on your background
Be on your job 6 months and longer
Application Fee is $55 per applicant over the age of 18 years
Please feel free to contact us at: 877-393-0024 or 470-509-3207
(RLNE3565228)