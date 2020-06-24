All apartments in Sandy Springs
101 Barrington Hills Dr

101 Barrington Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Barrington Hills Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Condo!! A must see!! - We have a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo waiting for you to call home!!!! It's in a nice, quite community located in SANDY SPRINGS, GA.

Qualifications:

Must Make 3xs the rent NET PAY!!

No evictions within the past 2 years, if you do have an eviction over 2 years old it can not exceed the amount of $1000 that you owe.

No felonies on your background

Be on your job 6 months and longer

Application Fee is $55 per applicant over the age of 18 years

Please feel free to contact us at: 877-393-0024 or 470-509-3207

(RLNE3565228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have any available units?
101 Barrington Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 101 Barrington Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Barrington Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Barrington Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Barrington Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Barrington Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
