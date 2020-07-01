1295 Northshore Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool playground tennis court

Martin's Landing 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Ranch - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch Floor plan located in Martin's Landing!

Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage with storage area, perfect back deck for entertaining and relaxing.

Neighborhood has separate swim/tennis complexes, clubhouses, Chattahoochee River's bike/walk trails, 50+acre Martin Lake with 2 mile walking path, green spaces, playground and more! Walk to elementary school.

Easy access to GA 400, parks, Canton Street, shopping, restaurants!

Excellent Schools - North Fulton, private wooded lot. Close to GA 400.



(RLNE5629375)