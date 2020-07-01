All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1295 Northshore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1295 Northshore Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1295 Northshore Dr

1295 Northshore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Martin's Landing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1295 Northshore Dr, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Martin's Landing 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Ranch - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch Floor plan located in Martin's Landing!
Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage with storage area, perfect back deck for entertaining and relaxing.
Neighborhood has separate swim/tennis complexes, clubhouses, Chattahoochee River's bike/walk trails, 50+acre Martin Lake with 2 mile walking path, green spaces, playground and more! Walk to elementary school.
Easy access to GA 400, parks, Canton Street, shopping, restaurants!
Excellent Schools - North Fulton, private wooded lot. Close to GA 400.

(RLNE5629375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Northshore Dr have any available units?
1295 Northshore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 Northshore Dr have?
Some of 1295 Northshore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Northshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Northshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Northshore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 Northshore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1295 Northshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Northshore Dr offers parking.
Does 1295 Northshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1295 Northshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Northshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1295 Northshore Dr has a pool.
Does 1295 Northshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1295 Northshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Northshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1295 Northshore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College