Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub

The Atlantic Newtown Apartments in Alpharetta, GA are set amidst a stunning naturally-wooded retreat in the heart of North Fulton County, one of Atlanta's most affluent areas. Ideally located within both Roswell and Alpharetta city centers, The Atlantic Newtown upholds the serene North Fulton lifestyle along with the convenience of these nearby downtown districts. Boasting a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom floorplans our pet-friendly community is the perfect place to call home. Newly updated and modern apartment homes offer wood burning fireplaces, in-unit and/or on-site washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Our fully-upgraded, state-of-the-art clubhouse boasts an ultramodern health and fitness center, coffee bar and executive business center. Please call our leasing office for more details.