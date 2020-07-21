1065 Northpoint Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Family Home in Quiet Community; Great Location; Superb School District; Move-in Ready; Granite & Stainless; Tile & Hardwoods; Smart Home Technology; Nest Thermostat; New HVAC; H2O Heater; LG Appliances includes Washer & Dryer; Finished Terrace Level w/ Great Room & Fireplace, In-law Suite or Teen Suite & Full Bath; Beautiful Peaceful Waterfall & Koi Pond Off Back Deck; This is a Must See! Requirements: 1 Month Security Deposit, Credit Score 650+, Household Income 3X Rent, Last 2-4 Month Paycheck Stubs, Copy of Driver's License, $40 Application Fee Per Adult.