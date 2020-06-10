Rent Calculator
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
97 Bailey Dr
97 Bailey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
97 Bailey Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated cottage, 3 bed, 1 bath, sun room, large private yard, prime location, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 97 Bailey Dr have any available units?
97 Bailey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 97 Bailey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
97 Bailey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Bailey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 97 Bailey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 97 Bailey Dr offer parking?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 97 Bailey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Bailey Dr have a pool?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 97 Bailey Dr have accessible units?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Bailey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Bailey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Bailey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
