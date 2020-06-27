Rent Calculator
17 Lynn Cir
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM
17 Lynn Cir
17 Lynn Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
17 Lynn Circle, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home, full renovation, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, hardwoods, tile flooring, huge deck, large level fenced yard, 4 sided brick, outbuilding for storage, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Lynn Cir have any available units?
17 Lynn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 17 Lynn Cir have?
Some of 17 Lynn Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 17 Lynn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lynn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lynn Cir pet-friendly?
No, 17 Lynn Cir is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 17 Lynn Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17 Lynn Cir offers parking.
Does 17 Lynn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Lynn Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lynn Cir have a pool?
No, 17 Lynn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17 Lynn Cir have accessible units?
No, 17 Lynn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lynn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Lynn Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lynn Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Lynn Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
