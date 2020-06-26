Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
160 Granite Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
160 Granite Way
160 Granite Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
160 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, location! Hardwood flooring, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, granite counters, all appliances are included, including W/D, lawn maintenance included, HOA controlled, swim/tennis community, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 Granite Way have any available units?
160 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 160 Granite Way have?
Some of 160 Granite Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 160 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
160 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 160 Granite Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 160 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 160 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 160 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Granite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 160 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 160 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 160 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
