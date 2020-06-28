Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Marietta. Walking distance to everything! Original hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room which leads to dining room and kitchen. Large bedrooms with updated bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 194 South Avenue SE have any available units?
194 South Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 194 South Avenue SE have?
Some of 194 South Avenue SE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 South Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
194 South Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.