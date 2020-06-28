194 South Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Marietta. Walking distance to everything! Original hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room which leads to dining room and kitchen. Large bedrooms with updated bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing.