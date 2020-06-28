All apartments in Marietta
194 South Avenue SE
194 South Avenue SE

194 South Ave · No Longer Available
Location

194 South Ave, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Marietta. Walking distance to everything! Original hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room which leads to dining room and kitchen. Large bedrooms with updated bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 South Avenue SE have any available units?
194 South Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 194 South Avenue SE have?
Some of 194 South Avenue SE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 South Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
194 South Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 South Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 194 South Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 194 South Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 194 South Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 194 South Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 South Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 South Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 194 South Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 194 South Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 194 South Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 194 South Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 South Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 South Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 South Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
