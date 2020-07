Cortland East Cobb

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance tennis court

Located in the top-rated Cobb County School District and near major employers like WellStar Kennestone Hospital, our community offers a world of opportunity - close to home. Relaxing lakeside views and designer features like granite countertops will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Take a stroll on our scenic nature trails or kick back and cast a line in our seven-acre fishing lake, making for the perfect stay-at-home day. And when you're looking to explore the neighborhood, you have plenty of shopping and dining spots nearby. Walk over to East Lake Shopping Center for a quick bite, or explore local hotspots like Marietta Square and The Battery Atlanta. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.