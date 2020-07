Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging courtyard fire pit internet access playground tennis court

Welcome to Riverstone at Powers Ferry, where apartment homes have been designed for comfort, convenience and pleasure. Nestled on a beautiful natural wooded site, Riverstone at Powers Ferry offers its residents unsurpassed serenity while being in close proximity to your favorite shopping, entertainment, and fine dining establishments. Conveniently located near I-75 and I-285, you will find superb amenities with distinctively large floor plans to accommodate your lifestyle.

Riverstone at Powers Ferry is the address for those who deserve the best!