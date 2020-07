Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar gym pool bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance business center fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Living Between Comfort and Adventure



Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design. Avonlea Creekside boasts a unique walkability factor, with the convenience of being just minutes from the interstate. You will find yourself surrounded by upscale shopping, an abundance of entertainment, and over 150 area restaurants. Take a walk, run or bike ride along the 7-mile Noonday Creek Trail, a rare amenity in an urban environment. Whether it is nature, convenience or a short commute you are seeking, Avonlea Creekside is a place to proudly call home.