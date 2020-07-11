111 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Marietta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
22 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
6 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
46 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
46 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
50 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1222 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1366 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1508 sqft
Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area.
Results within 5 miles of Marietta
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
124 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
City Guide for Marietta, GA

A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....

Of course, it wouldn’t be a truly exciting southern town without a bit of history (Civil War battlefields), mystique (the city inspired Gone With the Wind), excitement (theme parks) and college students (Embry Riddle and Southern Polytechnic). The outdoor spaces (parks and green ways) and amazing shopping are just added bonuses. Humid climate.

Moving to and living in Marietta is about wanting the best of all worlds. It is about embracing four very distinct, very different seasons (holy, hot summers Batman!), waving at your neighbors (howdy, y’all) and learning to love the local Marietta landmark aka the big chicken off of U.S. 41.

Got all that? Good. Now, let’s find you a place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Marietta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Marietta, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Marietta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Marietta apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

