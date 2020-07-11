111 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with move-in specials

City Guide for Marietta, GA

A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....