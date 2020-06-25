All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 104 Manous Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
104 Manous Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:44 PM

104 Manous Drive

104 Manous Drive · (678) 929-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

104 Manous Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Manous Drive have any available units?
104 Manous Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Manous Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Manous Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Manous Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Manous Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 Manous Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Manous Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Manous Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Manous Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Manous Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Manous Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Manous Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Manous Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Holly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity