Apartment List
/
GA
/
holly springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA with garage

Holly Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1955 Morgan Trace
1955 Morgan Trace, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING. FENCED YARD FOR WHATEVER YOUR NEEDS MAY BE AND PROPERTY EXTENDS BEYOND THE FENCE. JUST UNDER AN ACRE! JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANT. HURRY!! NEW CARPET TOO!!

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harmony on The Lakes
1 Unit Available
313 Harmony Lake Drive
313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
514 Carrington Court
514 Carrington Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Well-Maintained & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath * Level, Fenced Yard * Cozy Family Room with Fireplace * Cul-de-sac * Swim/Tennis Community * Sought-After Sequoyah School District * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
304 The Crossings Lane
304 The Crossings Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Sought after Towne Lake~Woodstock Location! Fresh New Paint, SS Refrigeratior, Gorgeous, Granite Counter Tops Throughout! Tile in all baths.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Park
1 Unit Available
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1893 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1891 Univeter Road
1891 Univeter Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2880 sqft
to follow
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3400 sqft
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
New Town
1 Unit Available
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
City Guide for Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.

The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Apartments with Balcony
Holly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerHolly Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsHolly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College