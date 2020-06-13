/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
355 Hillgrove Drive
355 Hillgrove Dr, Holly Springs, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Canton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $1,450/month rent.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Morgan Trace
1955 Morgan Trace, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING. FENCED YARD FOR WHATEVER YOUR NEEDS MAY BE AND PROPERTY EXTENDS BEYOND THE FENCE. JUST UNDER AN ACRE! JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANT. HURRY!! NEW CARPET TOO!!
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Harmony on The Lakes
1 Unit Available
313 Harmony Lake Drive
313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
738 Mountain Laurel Drive
738 Mountain Laurel Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
129 Hidden Creek Drive
129 Hidden Creek Drive, Canton, GA
129 Hidden Creek Dr, Canton, GA is a two-story single-family home that contains 2,340 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
514 Carrington Court
514 Carrington Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Well-Maintained & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath * Level, Fenced Yard * Cozy Family Room with Fireplace * Cul-de-sac * Swim/Tennis Community * Sought-After Sequoyah School District * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
304 The Crossings Lane
304 The Crossings Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Sought after Towne Lake~Woodstock Location! Fresh New Paint, SS Refrigeratior, Gorgeous, Granite Counter Tops Throughout! Tile in all baths.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1891 Univeter Road
1891 Univeter Road, Cherokee County, GA
to follow
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgewalk
14 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
New Town
2 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
