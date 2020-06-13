100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA
1 of 39
1 of 33
1 of 45
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 41
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.
The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century. See more
Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.