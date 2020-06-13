100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.

The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century.