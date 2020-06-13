Apartment List
100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
355 Hillgrove Drive
355 Hillgrove Dr, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3310 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1433 sqft
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
738 Mountain Laurel Drive
738 Mountain Laurel Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Riverstone
22 Units Available
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$1,009
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1274 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
New Town
2 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
City Guide for Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.

The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holly Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

