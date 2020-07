Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access key fob access online portal tennis court cats allowed

Harbor Creek Apartments in Canton, GA are located just moments from Interstate-575 in the highly desired community of Holly Springs. Enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, parks, and the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Residents at Harbor Creek have an attractive collection of upscale interior features and community amenities to experience. Choose from a one, two or three-bedroom home for rent with unique features such as screened-in patio or balcony with ceiling fans, and washer & dryer connections. Our residents enjoy relaxing at our swimming pool with sundeck seating and taking advantage of the onsite resident business center with complimentary Wi-Fi. Get moving in the spacious strength and cardio center, lighted tennis court or explore the walking trails.



Our convenient resident services include an online resident portal with bill pay and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Call or stop by today for a personal tour.