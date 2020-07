Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet valet service yoga e-payments

Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment. Spend your time lounging in our resort-style pool, grilling in our outdoor entertainment pavilion, or getting fit in our yoga/spin studio. Sixes Ridge offers high end interior finishes boasting stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, subway tile backsplashes, garden style soaking tubs and custom cabinetry! We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms homes that we know will surpass all your expectations! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.