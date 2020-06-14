Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holly Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1433 sqft
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
New Town
3 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4917 Farmstead Ct Ne
4917 Farmstead Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
Woodstock Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Quaint, NE Cobb Duplex on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Woodstock! Home Features 2 Beds/2 Baths with Ample Closet Space. An Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry and Pass Through to Dining/Living Area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
500 Papillion Trace
500 Papillion Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2364 sqft
Gorgeous updated home on a cul-de-sac in sought-after Woodlands! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appl & granite, new paint and new carpet! Two-story family room with fireplace open floor plan, plantation

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Constant Landing
2726 Constant Landing Northeast, Cobb County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
6034 sqft
Beautiful & stately manor home in highly desired Lassiter High School, w/rare, saltwater pool has all of the space & amenities you've been searching for.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Clove Tree Lane
3007 Clove Tree Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2646 sqft
Back on Market! Tenant transferred. Just off Towne Lake Parkway, gorgeous wooded views. Immaculate, move-in ready. Newly painted interior, new garage doors, gas range. Near downtown Woodstock, Sprouts, restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
648 Overhill Drive
648 Overhill Drive, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2232 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 Bath Brick and frame home features bright open eat-in kitchen, Large Vaultded GR w/Fplc & Hardwood flooring * Dining room area w/ hardwood flooring, Large Master Suite, Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom! Cul-de-sac
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
27 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
City Guide for Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs is home to Fort Sixes, a Cherokee removal fort. Established in 1832, the fort was used to house Native Americans from the Cherokee tribe, as plans were made to remove them from Georgia lands.

The city of Holly Springs is located in Cherokee County, Georgia. With a population of about 9,100 residents, it is situated north of Atlanta with an area of approximately five square miles. Holly Springs was officially incorporated in 1906. The L&N Railroad established a train depot in the area, which brought new residents by the trainload! The city restored the depot in the '90s, repurposing it as a community center for residents to enjoy. Holly Springs offers a variety of beautiful communities, established businesses, and ample recreational opportunities. If you are a fan of historical architecture, Holly Springs is filled with charm -- many of its homes were built in the early 20th century. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Holly Springs, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holly Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

