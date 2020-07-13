/
pet friendly apartments
91 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
26 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
104 Manous Drive
104 Manous Drive, Holly Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2131 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harmony on The Lakes
513 Cedarwood Dr
513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3288 sqft
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4251 holly springs pkwy
4251 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
The Darby Apartments Promo Code: 4251-D - Property Id: 312990 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Harmony on The Lakes
280 South Village Square
280 South Village Square, Holly Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2760 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
118 Fox Creek Drive
118 Fox Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1358 sqft
Available August 13th. Don't miss out on this 2 bed 3 bath Townhome located in Fox Creek. The property features hardwood flooring on the main level and basement. The upper level features 2 beds and 2 full baths. Laundry room located upstairs.
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
355 Hillgrove Drive
355 Hillgrove Dr, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3310 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Well Appointed Home Off Arnold Mill Rd - Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
2 Units Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
