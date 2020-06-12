/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1188 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
33 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
48 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Park
1 Unit Available
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
New Town
11 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
960 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ridgewalk
16 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1173 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1134 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Riverstone
21 Units Available
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1274 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1188 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1192 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1254 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Park Place
238 Park Pl, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1110 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Woodstock County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Britley Park Lane
1175 Britley Park Lane, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
871 sqft
Wonderful One Level Ranch Home, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths, Vaulted Great Room w/ Fireplace, Fenced Backyard with Patio for Entertaining, Front Lawn is Maintained by the Home Owners Association.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
703 Hammond Drive
703 Hammond Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2508 sqft
Walkable to DT Woodstock. 2BR with BONUS. 3.5 bath townhouse on beautiful courtyard
Results within 10 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1181 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Similar Pages
Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Apartments with Balcony
Holly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA