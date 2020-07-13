/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
26 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way
181 Spring Way Sq, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1636 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW - Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony on The Lakes
513 Cedarwood Dr
513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3288 sqft
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW Beautiful Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
118 Fox Creek Drive
118 Fox Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1358 sqft
Available August 13th. Don't miss out on this 2 bed 3 bath Townhome located in Fox Creek. The property features hardwood flooring on the main level and basement. The upper level features 2 beds and 2 full baths. Laundry room located upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
546 Lost Creek Drive
546 Lost Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,535
3226 sqft
Executive Home In Stoney Creek - Walk to the pool from this adorable home.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
188 Misty Hollow Way
188 Misty Hollow Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Prominence Point Ridge
3390 Mills Ridge Drive
3390 Mills Ridge Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2556 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
405 Holly Oak Trce
405 Holly Oak Trace, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3216 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
124 Hidden Lake Circle
124 Hidden Lake Circle, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Sought After School District! Beautiful Rental Home with Inground Pool and View to Lake!!! Huge backyard, private and fenced! Charming front porch and cul-de-sac lot.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
514 Carrington Court
514 Carrington Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Well-Maintained & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
River Park
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
550 Old Magnolia Trail
550 Old Magnolia Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1904 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
River Park
277 Hiawassee Drive
277 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1386 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED, SPOTLESS CONDITION * Open Plan * Fenced Yard * Fireplace * 2 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath with a loft * Community features swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, restaurant * 2 Car Garage
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
