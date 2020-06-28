All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 1987 Ridgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
1987 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1987 Ridgewood Drive

1987 Ridgewood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1987 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Emory Area Rental - Great Emory Area Rental

(RLNE5069519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1987 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1987 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1987 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University