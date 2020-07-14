All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Sierra Station

3630 Buford Hwy NE · (805) 335-6955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Drew Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34-07 · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
community garden
courtyard
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
online portal
playground
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee; -- $100 holdings free
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 75 lbs. weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking lot is available on a first come first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sierra Station have any available units?
Sierra Station has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sierra Station have?
Some of Sierra Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Station currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Station is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Station offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Station offers parking.
Does Sierra Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Station have a pool?
No, Sierra Station does not have a pool.
Does Sierra Station have accessible units?
Yes, Sierra Station has accessible units.
Does Sierra Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Sierra Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sierra Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sierra Station has units with air conditioning.

