briarcliff heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
507 Apartments for rent in Briarcliff Heights, North Druid Hills, GA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1643 Emory Place Drive NE
1643 Emory Place Northeast Drive, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1472 Fama Dr
1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
1 of 14
Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
1 Unit Available
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...
Results within 1 mile of Briarcliff Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
110 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
13 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,314
859 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1223 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
136 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 2 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Atlanta, just minutes from Clairmont Road and Briarwood Recreation Center. Community features playground and pool. Units include patio, dishwasher, walk in closets and disposal.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
7 Units Available
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
