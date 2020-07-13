Amenities
Start your journey at Sorelle Apartments! Sorelle at Lindbergh is a lively upscale Atlanta apartment community located in close proximity to midtown and Buckhead --the city's most dynamic and cosmopolitan neighborhood. Just steps away from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment, Sorelle is redefining life for Atlanta urbanites by providing a unique fusion of style and sophistication, all while retaining an environment of unparalleled quality and excellence—a premier Live / Work / Play location!
Residents may choose from studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with upgraded features and a host of exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-speed Internet cafe, controlled VIP access, spacious dog park and a pool area perfect for relaxing or mingling with neighbors.
Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Atlanta. We know you deserve th