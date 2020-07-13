All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Sorelle

2399 Parkland Dr · (762) 585-2573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2399 Parkland Dr, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2317 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. now

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 · Avail. now

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sorelle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
business center
fire pit
game room
guest parking
lobby
media room
package receiving
trash valet
Start your journey at Sorelle Apartments! Sorelle at Lindbergh is a lively upscale Atlanta apartment community located in close proximity to midtown and Buckhead --the city's most dynamic and cosmopolitan neighborhood. Just steps away from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment, Sorelle is redefining life for Atlanta urbanites by providing a unique fusion of style and sophistication, all while retaining an environment of unparalleled quality and excellence—a premier Live / Work / Play location!

Residents may choose from studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with upgraded features and a host of exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-speed Internet cafe, controlled VIP access, spacious dog park and a pool area perfect for relaxing or mingling with neighbors.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Atlanta. We know you deserve th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $124 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 flat fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Max weight 50 lb each.
Parking Details: Parking garage gated, two entrances. Five Levels of parking included in rent.
Storage Details: Varies in size from 20 square feet to 80 square feet and prices from $25-$85 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sorelle have any available units?
Sorelle has 20 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Sorelle have?
Some of Sorelle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sorelle currently offering any rent specials?
Sorelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sorelle pet-friendly?
Yes, Sorelle is pet friendly.
Does Sorelle offer parking?
Yes, Sorelle offers parking.
Does Sorelle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sorelle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sorelle have a pool?
Yes, Sorelle has a pool.
Does Sorelle have accessible units?
No, Sorelle does not have accessible units.
Does Sorelle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sorelle has units with dishwashers.
