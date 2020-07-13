Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access elevator garage parking business center fire pit game room guest parking lobby media room package receiving trash valet

Start your journey at Sorelle Apartments! Sorelle at Lindbergh is a lively upscale Atlanta apartment community located in close proximity to midtown and Buckhead --the city's most dynamic and cosmopolitan neighborhood. Just steps away from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment, Sorelle is redefining life for Atlanta urbanites by providing a unique fusion of style and sophistication, all while retaining an environment of unparalleled quality and excellence—a premier Live / Work / Play location!



Residents may choose from studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with upgraded features and a host of exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-speed Internet cafe, controlled VIP access, spacious dog park and a pool area perfect for relaxing or mingling with neighbors.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Atlanta. We know you deserve th