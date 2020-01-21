Peachtree Place Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fantastic Gated community in Brookhaven within minutes from Lenox Mall, grocery stores, and restaurants This 1 bedroom unit is on the main level with a close assigned parking space in a covered deck.Washer/ dryer comes with the unit.Clubhouse has workout room, safe package delivery and staff during business hours. Pool with hot tub off of the clubhouse. Unit has hardwood floors throughout.Updated bathroom with rain head shower and soaking tub. Walk in closet and Extra large closet in hallway great for extra storage.Cute little patio off den.Comes with patio furniture,