Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

Peachtree Place Condo

3777 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fantastic Gated community in Brookhaven within minutes from Lenox Mall, grocery stores, and restaurants This 1 bedroom unit is on the main level with a close assigned parking space in a covered deck.Washer/ dryer comes with the unit.Clubhouse has workout room, safe package delivery and staff during business hours. Pool with hot tub off of the clubhouse. Unit has hardwood floors throughout.Updated bathroom with rain head shower and soaking tub. Walk in closet and Extra large closet in hallway great for extra storage.Cute little patio off den.Comes with patio furniture,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peachtree Place Condo have any available units?
Peachtree Place Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Peachtree Place Condo have?
Some of Peachtree Place Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peachtree Place Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Peachtree Place Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peachtree Place Condo pet-friendly?
No, Peachtree Place Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Peachtree Place Condo offer parking?
Yes, Peachtree Place Condo offers parking.
Does Peachtree Place Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peachtree Place Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peachtree Place Condo have a pool?
Yes, Peachtree Place Condo has a pool.
Does Peachtree Place Condo have accessible units?
No, Peachtree Place Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Peachtree Place Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peachtree Place Condo has units with dishwashers.
