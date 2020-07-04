Amenities
Spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in Midtown, with stunning views downtown from every room. Park Central is very close to entrance of Piedmont Park, MARTA Stations and Beltline access. Newly renovated kitchen, new paint and carpet. Roommate plan with full bath attached to both bedrooms. Washer Dryer included. Two assigned covered parking spots. Building amenities include, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, weight, cardio and yoga rooms, barbecue grills, 24 hours concierge service etc.