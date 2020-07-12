/
knight park howell station
467 Apartments for rent in Knight Park - Howell Station, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Knight Park - Howell Station
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,204
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1386 sqft
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
192 Units Available
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1189 sqft
Our dapper interiors and elegant amenities will inspire the exceptional! Finely tailored studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments available soon. Alexan Eight West, your custom fit woven into the fabric of West Midtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1197 sqft
Amazing city view from rooftop deck in West Midtown Atlanta. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, over-sized windows, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and transit stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
122 Units Available
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,369
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1274 sqft
Star Metals is a community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Created to offer residents a balanced environment of live-work-play surrounded by the thriving West Midtown area of Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
314 Units Available
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
Take a walk on the Westside, where art, entertainment and commerce converge with an unmistakable energy and unpretentious attitude.
Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1066 McMillan Street Northwest
1066 McMillan St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Near GA Tech in the Awesome Home Park area. This Duplex is walking distance to Georgia Tech / Atlantic Station area. Craftsmen style Duplex with nice "rocking chair front porch".
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1064 McMillan Street Northwest
1064 Mcmillan Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
GA Tech -Home park -Midtown • Adorable In-town Bungalow Duplex • Btwn 10th & 14th || Georgia Tech || Midtown • 2 Oversized Bedrooms || Hardwood Floors • 1 Full Bathroom || Tub/Shower Combo • LG Living Room w/Fireplace || Open Eat-In Kitchen • Gas
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
612 Elinor Place Northwest
612 Elinor Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2511 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1007 Curran Street
1007 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 08/01/20 GA Tech, Home Park Area - Property Id: 310595 Walk to class at Gerogia Tech. The 4 bedrooms 2 baths house has plenty of off street parking. Large living space with kitchen and laundry/storage room. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Fairmont Avenue NW
1454 Fairmont Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3243 sqft
Fully furnished rental in the heart of West Midtown. Minutes from Westside Village shops and restaurants! Easy access to I-85 and I-75.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
997 Curran St - B
997 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Pre- Lease August , 2020 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Duplex with a drive-way! Perfect for the student at the GT university...or a couple moving into the city. Experience the new West Midtown and all that it offers. Convenience & Comfort.
