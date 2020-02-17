Jackson Trace 2BR/2BA Townhouse

Amenities
Nestled in the desirable Jackson Trace neighborhood, this townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This well maintained, cozy and spacious townhouse features a one car garage, hardwood on the main, fireplace, private fence backyard, oversize bedrooms with large closets and ensuite bathrooms.
Located inside the perimeter with easy access to I-285. Minutes to Smyrna, Buckhead, Cumberland Mall, Vinings and downtown Atlanta.
Lease at $1300/month and $1300/Security Deposit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5159955)