Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

Jackson Trace 2BR/2BA Townhouse

1648 Jackson Way · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Jackson Way, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the desirable Jackson Trace neighborhood, this townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This well maintained, cozy and spacious townhouse features a one car garage, hardwood on the main, fireplace, private fence backyard, oversize bedrooms with large closets and ensuite bathrooms.
Located inside the perimeter with easy access to I-285. Minutes to Smyrna, Buckhead, Cumberland Mall, Vinings and downtown Atlanta.
Lease at $1300/month and $1300/Security Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

