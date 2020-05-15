All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Gasket City Lofts
Gasket City Lofts

490 Marietta St NW · No Longer Available
Location

490 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
THE most authentic Loft Building in the city with a convenient downtown location near Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Tech and the HOT West Midtown District. EASY access to interstates and 15 minutes to the airport. This loft has a HUGE open space main floor with soaring ceilings, LARGE Chef's Kitchen, Great Room & Dining Room opening onto a private patio. Downstairs are two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry. Brick walls, vintage beams, hardwood floors tons of natural light. Entertain on the rooftop deck w/ 360 degree views of the city skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gasket City Lofts have any available units?
Gasket City Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gasket City Lofts have?
Some of Gasket City Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gasket City Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Gasket City Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gasket City Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Gasket City Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Gasket City Lofts offer parking?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Gasket City Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gasket City Lofts have a pool?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Gasket City Lofts have accessible units?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Gasket City Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gasket City Lofts has units with dishwashers.
