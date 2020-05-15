Gasket City Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

THE most authentic Loft Building in the city with a convenient downtown location near Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia Aquarium, Georgia Tech and the HOT West Midtown District. EASY access to interstates and 15 minutes to the airport. This loft has a HUGE open space main floor with soaring ceilings, LARGE Chef's Kitchen, Great Room & Dining Room opening onto a private patio. Downstairs are two Bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry. Brick walls, vintage beams, hardwood floors tons of natural light. Entertain on the rooftop deck w/ 360 degree views of the city skyline.