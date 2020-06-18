Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

Rarely available Loft with Immediate access to the BELTLINE here in the ATL

Newly renovated in 2019



Massive high ceilings with Steel structure, in quite garden setting

Roof top decks with skyline views to Downtown ATL

2 bed 2 bath

Pets Especially Welcome

Two reserved parking spaces, access to on site pool, and fitness room



Location is unreal- experience in town living convenient access to Eastside Beltline trails, scooter to Ponce City Market, Krog St Market, New Kroger, Whole Foods, The Flying Biscuit Cafe, Fellini's Pizza, Two Urban Licks and the other 50 dining and bar options in the area. Right beside the Old Fourth Ward Park and immediate access to Freedom Parkway.



Dont delay wont last.



