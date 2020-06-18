All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl

400 Village Parkway · (404) 557-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 Village Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Rarely available Loft with Immediate access to the BELTLINE here in the ATL
Newly renovated in 2019

Massive high ceilings with Steel structure, in quite garden setting
Roof top decks with skyline views to Downtown ATL
2 bed 2 bath
Pets Especially Welcome
Two reserved parking spaces, access to on site pool, and fitness room

Location is unreal- experience in town living convenient access to Eastside Beltline trails, scooter to Ponce City Market, Krog St Market, New Kroger, Whole Foods, The Flying Biscuit Cafe, Fellini's Pizza, Two Urban Licks and the other 50 dining and bar options in the area. Right beside the Old Fourth Ward Park and immediate access to Freedom Parkway.

Dont delay wont last.

(RLNE4315548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have any available units?
Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have?
Some of Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl currently offering any rent specials?
Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl pet-friendly?
Yes, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl is pet friendly.
Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl offer parking?
Yes, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl does offer parking.
Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have a pool?
Yes, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl has a pool.
Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have accessible units?
No, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl does not have accessible units.
Does Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity