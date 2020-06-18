Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl

Amenities
Rarely available Loft with Immediate access to the BELTLINE here in the ATL
Newly renovated in 2019
Massive high ceilings with Steel structure, in quite garden setting
Roof top decks with skyline views to Downtown ATL
2 bed 2 bath
Pets Especially Welcome
Two reserved parking spaces, access to on site pool, and fitness room
Location is unreal- experience in town living convenient access to Eastside Beltline trails, scooter to Ponce City Market, Krog St Market, New Kroger, Whole Foods, The Flying Biscuit Cafe, Fellini's Pizza, Two Urban Licks and the other 50 dining and bar options in the area. Right beside the Old Fourth Ward Park and immediate access to Freedom Parkway.
Dont delay wont last.
(RLNE4315548)