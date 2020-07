Atlas LaVista Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe media room pool table trash valet yoga

Surrounded by exceptional personal and community amenities at every turn, you will find yourself spending a lot of quality time at home. The spectacular one, two, and three bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes provide all the comforts and conveniences you would expect from a five-star residence, at a location offering easy access to all of Atlanta.