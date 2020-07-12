/
northlake
228 Apartments for rent in Northlake, Tucker, GA
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
57 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,151
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Results within 1 mile of Northlake
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
78 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2997 Ramble Lane
2997 Ramble Lane, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1456 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house in great area Fenced backyard ready to move in on April 1st Great schools and close to shopping. Near Interstates for getting around city. level and Fenced BACKYARD GREAT FOR A DOG!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3059 Silvapine Trail NE
3059 Silvapine Trail Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Move in ready on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood w/fully fenced in back yard.Open floorplan throughout w/updated kitchen,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash & plantation shutters throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2823 Ponderosa Circle
2823 Ponderosa Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
This beautifully updated ranch has space for everyone with 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor as well as another bedroom and storage space in the basement.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2643 Glenrose Hill
2643 Glenrose Hill, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Dunnington Cir.
2818 Dunnington Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Henderson Mill Midcentury Modern Home for Rent on Basement Excellent Schools - 2818 Dunnington is a like NEW midcentury modern home on a GIANT basement with wine cellar in one of Atlanta's best neighborhoods & school districts. This 3 bedroom and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B
3597 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1242 sqft
Recently Renovated 3br/2ba Tucker Condo***Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!!***WATER & GAS INCLUDED!!! - Recently renovated Tucker condo with an open and spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Northlake
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$921
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
