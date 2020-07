Amenities

Exquisite upscale townhouse in Buckhead. Gated Community. Prime location. This end luxury unit has it all: wood floor throughout the main and upstairs., Master bedroom with sitting room, bath with double vanity, granite counter, garden tub and walk in closet. Double covered outdoor decks. Lower features spacious bedroom, with walk out terrace patio, full bathroom, and 2 car attached garage. Within minutes from Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza.