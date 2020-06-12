All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

995 Sibley Ln

995 Sibley Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

995 Sibley Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, large townhome in the gated community of Buckhead Park at Lenox! Located near premier Buckhead shopping, restaurants MARTA and all major interstates. The property features hardwood floors, an open floorplan, extra large kitchen with professional-grade appliances, granite countertops throughout, sunroom, HUGE master suite with sitting room & private deck, custom closet systems, built-in speakers throughout and THREE outdoor spaces including two decks & a terrace level patio with small, private yard! Washer, dryer & refrigerator included! TONS of storage space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Sibley Ln have any available units?
995 Sibley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Sibley Ln have?
Some of 995 Sibley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Sibley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
995 Sibley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Sibley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 995 Sibley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 995 Sibley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 995 Sibley Ln offers parking.
Does 995 Sibley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Sibley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Sibley Ln have a pool?
No, 995 Sibley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 995 Sibley Ln have accessible units?
No, 995 Sibley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Sibley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Sibley Ln has units with dishwashers.
