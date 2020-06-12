995 Sibley Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous, large townhome in the gated community of Buckhead Park at Lenox! Located near premier Buckhead shopping, restaurants MARTA and all major interstates. The property features hardwood floors, an open floorplan, extra large kitchen with professional-grade appliances, granite countertops throughout, sunroom, HUGE master suite with sitting room & private deck, custom closet systems, built-in speakers throughout and THREE outdoor spaces including two decks & a terrace level patio with small, private yard! Washer, dryer & refrigerator included! TONS of storage space!