Atlanta, GA
995 Sibley Lane NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

995 Sibley Lane NE

995 Sibley Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

995 Sibley Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox - Large beautiful three story townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox, convenient to Buckhead shopping and restaurants, MARTA and all major interstates. Beautiful hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, extra large master bedroom with sitting area and private balcony, open floor plan, extra large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sunroom, custom closet system with built in surround sound, two decks and terrace level patio with small private yard. Washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage space.

(RLNE5899532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Sibley Lane NE have any available units?
995 Sibley Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Sibley Lane NE have?
Some of 995 Sibley Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Sibley Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
995 Sibley Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Sibley Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Sibley Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 995 Sibley Lane NE offer parking?
No, 995 Sibley Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 995 Sibley Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Sibley Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Sibley Lane NE have a pool?
No, 995 Sibley Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 995 Sibley Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 995 Sibley Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Sibley Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Sibley Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
