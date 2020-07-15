995 Sibley Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox - Large beautiful three story townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox, convenient to Buckhead shopping and restaurants, MARTA and all major interstates. Beautiful hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, extra large master bedroom with sitting area and private balcony, open floor plan, extra large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sunroom, custom closet system with built in surround sound, two decks and terrace level patio with small private yard. Washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage space.



(RLNE5899532)