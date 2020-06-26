All apartments in Atlanta
Location

987 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Have your own backyard! 1.5br beautiful former Airbnb home, updated and spacious, walk to BeltLine/DH Stanton Park, 2nd bedroom possible. Front porch, wood floors, designer paint, newer kitchen, newer appliances, tub & separated shower, level & fenced-in backyard, garden area. Dining & large living room. Bookcases; laundry room; plenty of storage, attic; great area of Peoplestown, walk to Grant Park, Turner Field, and more DT attractions.. Pet negotiable; Owner/Agent. Furniture, alarm and camera are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Martin Street SE have any available units?
987 Martin Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 987 Martin Street SE have?
Some of 987 Martin Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Martin Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
987 Martin Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Martin Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 987 Martin Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 987 Martin Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 987 Martin Street SE offers parking.
Does 987 Martin Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Martin Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Martin Street SE have a pool?
No, 987 Martin Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 987 Martin Street SE have accessible units?
No, 987 Martin Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Martin Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 Martin Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

