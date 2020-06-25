All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1

980 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

980 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virginia Highlands 1 bedroom w/hardwood floors and court yard setting! - It's EXACTLY what you were looking for! Very large 1 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large closet. Walk to EVERYTHING. Just 1 block to N. Highland Avenue and so convenient to area Universities; Emory, GA Tech, GA State. You could not ask for a better location! One assigned parking space. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4288912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have any available units?
980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have?
Some of 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 is pet friendly.
Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 offers parking.
Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have a pool?
No, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have accessible units?
No, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
