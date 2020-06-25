980 Greenwood Ave. NE #1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Virginia Highlands 1 bedroom w/hardwood floors and court yard setting! - It's EXACTLY what you were looking for! Very large 1 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large closet. Walk to EVERYTHING. Just 1 block to N. Highland Avenue and so convenient to area Universities; Emory, GA Tech, GA State. You could not ask for a better location! One assigned parking space. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



(RLNE4288912)