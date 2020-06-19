978 North Ave

Amenities

Experience living inside a piece of history in one of Atlanta's most unsung school-loft conversations. Once operating as Highland Elementary, this award-winning building still maintains its old schoolhouse charm. Unit 306 features original hardwood floors, soaring 14 ft ceilings, tons of natural light + exposed ductwork. Split bedroom plan is ideal for roomates. Two deeded parking spaces. Located down the street from Manuel's Tavern, this place is walkable to all VaHi and Poncey-Highland has to offer; Freedom Park, the Beltline, Ponce City Market + much more.