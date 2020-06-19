All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 978 North Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
978 North Ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

978 North Ave

978 North Avenue Northeast · (678) 408-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

978 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Experience living inside a piece of history in one of Atlanta's most unsung school-loft conversations. Once operating as Highland Elementary, this award-winning building still maintains its old schoolhouse charm. Unit 306 features original hardwood floors, soaring 14 ft ceilings, tons of natural light + exposed ductwork. Split bedroom plan is ideal for roomates. Two deeded parking spaces. Located down the street from Manuel's Tavern, this place is walkable to all VaHi and Poncey-Highland has to offer; Freedom Park, the Beltline, Ponce City Market + much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 North Ave have any available units?
978 North Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 North Ave have?
Some of 978 North Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
978 North Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 978 North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 978 North Ave offer parking?
Yes, 978 North Ave does offer parking.
Does 978 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 978 North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 North Ave have a pool?
No, 978 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 978 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 978 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 978 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 North Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 978 North Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity